Girl hangs herself after sending photos with noose around neck to fiance

Ochira, Kollam: An 18-year-old girl hanged herself after she allegedly had a spat with her fiance over the phone.

Sumayya, daughter of Payikuzhi natives Salim and Sabina, is the deceased. She had also sent photos with a noose around the neck to her fiance, who is abroad, via WhatsApp.

The youth, a native of Memana, informed the relatives and police about Sumayya trying to hang herself. But by the time, the relatives rushed home, Sumayya had died. The incident happened around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

The girl's paternal uncle Rahim had died just three days ago. As the final rites were taking place, the youth called on her phone. While talking to him, the girl went to her house nearby. Sumayya was all alone at the house when the incident happened.

Sumayya, who had passed plus-two last year, got into a romantic relationship with the youth while studying. Their engagement was held three months ago.

The dead body has been kept at the mortuary of the Karunagappally taluk hospital. The post-mortem will be held at the Parippally Medical College Hospital on Thursday. The Ochira police have filed a case. The cops are also collecting the details from Sumayya's mobile phone with the help of the cyber cell.

The funeral will be held on Thursday. She has a brother, Irfan.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)