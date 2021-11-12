COVID-19: 6,674 cases in Kerala on Friday, active cases fall below 69K

Thiruvananthapuram:Kerala recorded 6,674 fresh COVID-19 cases and 471 related deaths which raised the total cases reported from the state to 50,48,756 and the fatalities to 35,511 on Friday.

The active cases came down to 68,805, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. It is for the first time after nearly seven months that the active cases in the state dropped below 69,000.

Of the 471 deaths, 59 were reported over the last few days and 412 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

In the last 24 hours, 65,147 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.24 per cent.

Of the positive cases, 30 were health workers, while 11 had come from outside the state and 6,209 infected through contact. The source of infection of 424 among them is unknown.

As many as 7,022 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 49,43,813.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,088

Thiruvananthapuram - 967

Thrissur - 727

Kozhikode - 620

Kollam - 599

Kottayam - 477

Kannur - 397

Idukki - 357

Pathanamthitta - 346

Palakkad - 260

Wayanad - 247

Alappuzha - 233

Malappuram - 178

Kasaragod - 178

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,18,871 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,13,293 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5578 are in hospitals. 426 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 95.4 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 12 and 56.8 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.