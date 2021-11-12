Thiruvananthapuram: It seems Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine is unaware of the goings-on in his department. His tall claims that no meeting had taken place on November 1 to consider Tamil Nadu's demand to cut trees at the site of the Mullaperiyar Baby Dam falls flat while we consider the evidence coming out to the contrary. Roshy had even challenged to show if his department’s name figured in the controversial order permitting tree-felling.

For the second consecutive day Roshy had dared the media by arguing that no meeting had taken place on November 1. However, there is evidence available on all the issues which were refuted by the minister.

Evidence 1

In the order issued on November 5 permitting Tamil Nadu to cut trees, there is also a supplementary note from Chief Wildlife Warden Bennychan Thomas. The third sentence in the note points out that a meeting was held in the chamber of T K Jose, the Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources Dept) on November 1. The note has been sent in the name of additional chief secretary.

The preface of the letter states: "Submitting for your information the order pertaining to the cutting of 15 trees in the 40 cents patta land in Mullaperiyar Baby Dam premises and cutting and removal of plants and bushes.”

Evidence 2

The minutes of the joint meeting between Kerala and Tamil Nadu on September 17 to discuss the Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement. This clearly presents more evidence that the Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources Dept) and the Principal Secretary (Forest Dept) were aware of the tree felling order in advance. The meeting was held through video conferencing.

The minutes of the meeting shows that during the meeting the Principal Secretary (Forest Dept) had stated that the permission for tree felling was under consideration. Jose raised Kerala’s demand for construction of a new dam at the meeting.

The minutes clearly shows that the state secretaries of the Water Resources and Forest departments were aware of the information that Kerala was considering the request made by Tamil Nadu for tree felling.

However, Minister Roshy told the media in Pala on Thursday: "I have not come across any information regarding the meeting. The Water Resources department office is also not aware of the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary had stated that no such meeting had taken place. No meeting was convened on November 1. Let them show any order granting permission which bears the Water Resources Department’s name."