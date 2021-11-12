Norovirus (vomitting bug) detected in Wayanad, all 13 infected recover

Wayanad: Another virus infection has been confirmed in Kerala. The health department on Friday confirmed 'Norovirus' in 13 students of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here.

Health Minister Veena George said that the situation was under control. Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomitting and diarrhea. It is known to have a short incubation period of 24-48 hours.

The minister said that superchlorination (a process of disinfection) was ongoing and has urged for residents of the district to maintain vigil.

"The norovirus does not cause much trouble in healthy persons but it can lead to complications in children, elderly and those with other illnesses," said the minister.

Symptoms

Diarrhea, vomitying, nausea and stomach pain are the common symptoms.

How does it spread?

By eating/drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus, touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus or from direct contact with someone who is infected.

Treatment

Those infected are advised to rest at home and consume ORS and plenty of boiled water. Get medical assistance if needed and stay at home for two more days after recovering.