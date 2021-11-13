6,468 new COVID cases in Kerala after 71K tests on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,468 new COVID cases and 6,468 recoveries on Saturday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state is 68,630.
So far, 49,50,281 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 5,914 contracted the virus through contact while 28 came from outside the state and 29 are healthcare workers.
A total of 71,906 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 907, 850 and 772 respectively.
A total of 23 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 35,685.
There are currently 2,25,227 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 2,19,885 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,342 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 907
Thiruvananthapuram - 850
Thrissur - 772
Kozhikode - 748
Kollam - 591
Kottayam 515
Kannur - 431
Idukki - 325
Palakkad - 313
Alappuzha - 250
Malappuram - 250
Wayanad - 192
Pathanamthitta - 189
Kasaragod - 135
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1017
Kollam - 517
Pathanamthitta - 541
Alappuzha - 217
Kottayam - 546
Idukki - 362
Ernakulam - 772
Thrissur - 854
Palakkad - 259
Malappuram - 282
Kozhikode - 616
Wayanad - 56
Kannur - 341
Kasaragod - 88