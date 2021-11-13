6,468 new COVID cases in Kerala after 71K tests on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,468 new COVID cases and 6,468 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state is 68,630.

So far, 49,50,281 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 5,914 contracted the virus through contact while 28 came from outside the state and 29 are healthcare workers.

A total of 71,906 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 907, 850 and 772 respectively.

A total of 23 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 35,685.

There are currently 2,25,227 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,19,885 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,342 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 907

Thiruvananthapuram - 850

Thrissur - 772

Kozhikode - 748

Kollam - 591

Kottayam 515

Kannur - 431

Idukki - 325

Palakkad - 313

Alappuzha - 250

Malappuram - 250

Wayanad - 192

Pathanamthitta - 189

Kasaragod - 135

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1017

Kollam - 517

Pathanamthitta - 541

Alappuzha - 217

Kottayam - 546

Idukki - 362

Ernakulam - 772

Thrissur - 854

Palakkad - 259

Malappuram - 282

Kozhikode - 616

Wayanad - 56

Kannur - 341

Kasaragod - 88