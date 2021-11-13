Toddler dies of food poisoning at Narikuni in Kozhikode, 10 hospitalised kids stable

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Kozhikode Medical College.

Kozhikode: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Narikuni died here on Saturday reportedly from food poisoning while at least 10 other children are under treatment.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Yamin, son of Akbar, reported Manorama News.

The children reportedly consumed chicken at a wedding at Veerambram near Narikuni on Thursday. They started feeling unwell over the next two days.

The other children are being treated at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at the Medical College. Their condition is believed to be stable.

