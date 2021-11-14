13 sovereigns of gold stolen from doctor's house in Aluva

Aluva: Around 13 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 7,000 were stolen from the house of Dr V P Malini at Aluva NGO quarters. Dr Malini is the general surgeon at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital.

As her mother Penamma suffered from chest pain on Friday night, she was admitted to the Samaritan Hospital at Pazhangad. The doctor and her husband M A Sudarshan were also at the hospital. When they returned home on Saturday, they found the doors left open.

After breaking in to the house, the thief broke open the lock of the three almirahs that were inside the rooms. The clothes and house articles were left strewn on the bed and across the floor. The thief made away with the chain, bangle, earrings, and ring kept inside the locker of the steel almirah, along with the bag that contained the title deeds of two houses. Though there were two laptops next to the almirah, these were not stolen.

The police, dog squad and the forensic experts carried out checks at the house. The police dog went till the Aluva-Perumbavoor KSRTC road, that is 100mt away, after picking up scent from the house. The neighbours told the police that it had been raining heavily on Friday night and because of that they did not hear any sound.