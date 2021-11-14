COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,848 fresh cases, 7,228 recover on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 5,848 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7,228 recoveries from the infection.

The active cases of coronavirus in the state has dropped to 67,185, informed Health Minister Veena George in a press release.

COVID fatalities have reached 35,750 after 46 recent deaths and 19 previously undocumented ones were added to the list.

In the last 24 hours, 63,463 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Of the fresh cases, 5,478 persons contracted the virus through contacts while the source of infection remains unknown in 341 and 17 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

There are 2,26,642 persons under observation in the state, of whom 2,21,139 are at home/institutional quarantine centres while 5,503 are in hospitals. On Sunday, 362 were hospitalised.

According to the government, 6.8% of the active cases are under treatment at hospitals.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population in Kerala, 57.4% (1,53,52,079) has been fully vaccinated while 95.4% (2,54,96,732) has received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 919

Kozhikode, 715

Thiruvananthapuram, 650

Thrissur, 637

Kollam, 454

Kottayam, 383

Kannur, 376

Wayanad, 335

Palakkad, 287

Idukki, 269

Malappuram, 251

Pathanamthitta, 244

Alappuzha, 218

Kasaragod, 110

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, 992

Thrissur, 869

Ernakulam, 826

Kozhikode, 788

Kollam, 695

Pathanamthitta, 503

Kottayam, 462

Kannur, 411

Palakkad, 348

Malappuram, 345

Wayanad, 333

Idukki, 325

Alappuzha, 222

Kasaragod, 109