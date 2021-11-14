COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,848 fresh cases, 7,228 recover on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 5,848 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7,228 recoveries from the infection.
The active cases of coronavirus in the state has dropped to 67,185, informed Health Minister Veena George in a press release.
COVID fatalities have reached 35,750 after 46 recent deaths and 19 previously undocumented ones were added to the list.
In the last 24 hours, 63,463 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Of the fresh cases, 5,478 persons contracted the virus through contacts while the source of infection remains unknown in 341 and 17 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
There are 2,26,642 persons under observation in the state, of whom 2,21,139 are at home/institutional quarantine centres while 5,503 are in hospitals. On Sunday, 362 were hospitalised.
According to the government, 6.8% of the active cases are under treatment at hospitals.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population in Kerala, 57.4% (1,53,52,079) has been fully vaccinated while 95.4% (2,54,96,732) has received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 919
Kozhikode, 715
Thiruvananthapuram, 650
Thrissur, 637
Kollam, 454
Kottayam, 383
Kannur, 376
Wayanad, 335
Palakkad, 287
Idukki, 269
Malappuram, 251
Pathanamthitta, 244
Alappuzha, 218
Kasaragod, 110
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram, 992
Thrissur, 869
Ernakulam, 826
Kozhikode, 788
Kollam, 695
Pathanamthitta, 503
Kottayam, 462
Kannur, 411
Palakkad, 348
Malappuram, 345
Wayanad, 333
Idukki, 325
Alappuzha, 222
Kasaragod, 109