Heavy rains lash southern Kerala, Orange alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Heavy rains caused water-logging, landslips and disruption of train service in southern parts of Kerala on Sunday, prompting authorities to sound extreme caution in hilly areas, river sides and tourist centres.

As incessant rains lashed several parts of Kerala since Friday night, the weatherman sounded an Orange alert for seven districts predicting very heavy rainfall there on Sunday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kasaragod districts. A Yellow alert warning heavy rainfall was sounded for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts.

Thunderstorm coupled with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

Thiruvananthapuram hit hard

Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing continuous heavy downpour since Friday night, resulting in widespread destruction. Mud fell on the rail tack in Thiruvananthapuram-Nagarcovil route and a portion of a bridge in the national highway in Neyyattinkara, a nearby suburb, was washed away in heavy rains.

Following this, the Railways have cancelled several trains in the route on Saturday. Considering the safety, some train services in the routes were fully or partially cancelled, it added.

Rainwater entered shops in coastal hamlet of Vizhinjam as a canal there overflew. The high ranges of the district especially Vithura, Ponmudi, Nedumangadu, Palode and so on are witnessing incessant rains.

According to district administration, so far 571 people were relocated to 33 relief camps. Tourism, quarrying and mining activities were banned in the district. They have also advised people against travelling to hilly areas unless absolutely necessary.

A waterlogged road in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Rinkuraj Mattancheryil

District Collector Navjot Khosa said that all the shutters of the Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams have been raised and the neighbours should be extra vigilant.

CM calls for extreme vigil

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said in view of the heavy rains, emergency relief camps would be opened in landslide/landslip and flood prone areas.

As the westerly winds gaining strength in the southern state, the heavy rain situation is continuing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, he said on Saturday.

"As there is a possibility of widespread rainfall in the coming hours, directions have been given to show extreme vigil in high ranges, riversides and tourist centres," Vijayan said.

According to reports, a new low pressure has been formed over the south Andaman Sea in the Bay of Bengal, and it is expected to reach the middle east side of the Bay of Bengal by November 15 and be strengthened as extreme low pressure.

Quoting the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, the CM also said there was a possibility of more rainfall than normal in Kerala in the next two weeks, from November 12-25.

IMD alerts

The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts in the next four days.

Orange alert

November 14: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kasaragod

November 15: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Yellow alert

November 14: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur

November 15: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

November 16: Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.