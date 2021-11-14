Mystery deepens over death of models: CCTV visuals confirm vehicle chasing, hotelier gone underground

Kochi: The mystery over the death of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner up Anjana Shajan and their friend Mohammad Ashiq at Chakkaraparambu in a road accident in Kochi two weeks ago deepened after the police investigation revealed many loose ends.

The police had collected CCTV visuals on their travel route from the hotel in Fort Kochi to the accident spot in Chakkaraparambu. The police have become suspicious after going through these CCTV visuals. The police now believe that it might not be a natural incident.

In the CCTV visuals, a person who was in the car that followed the ill-fated car, could be seen getting down from his car for a while, making a quick surveillance and leaving in the same car after the occurrence of the accident at Chakkaraparambu. The police are now trying to find this person. The probe team suspects him to be the owner of the hotel in which the DJ party was held.

The police found from the CCTV visuals that the two cars were engaged in a racing competition from Kundannoor. The police also found that it was an Audi car that chased the ill-fated car.

The driver of the car Saiju Thankachan was questioned by the probe team. Saiju said he chased the car since some of the occupants were heavily drunk and he wanted to tell them to stop driving. But the police did not take his statement into face value.

The police are hopeful that they will get a lead in the case in the coming days. In Kundanoor, the driver of the ill-fated car entered into a tiff with the driver of another car. But this car could not be found. The ill-fated car, which began its journey from the hotel at 12.30 am, reached Chakkaraparambu only at 1 am though the speed of the car was 100-120 km per hour.

Hotel owner under police lens

The hotel owner is understood to have gone underground. He could not be reached when the police tried to contact him to know more about the CCTV footage in the hotel.

The police believe that some kind of altercation might have occurred there during the DJ part in the night and this was the reason why the CCTV visuals were destroyed.

It is learnt that the hotel owner had given instruction to the hotel staff to remove the CCTV visuals. The DVR that contained the visuals of the DJ Party Hall and the parking area in the hotel is missing.