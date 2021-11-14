Pet dogs attack local woman in Kozhikode, owner arrested

Kozhikode: The owner of a group of pet dogs was arrested at Thamarassery here on Sunday after the animals brutally attacked a woman in the public.

The woman named Fousiya, who reportedly sustained injuries on her face and hands, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The Ambayathodu-native was on her way to bring her child from the Madrasa in the morning when three dogs crossed her path.

In a CCTV video accessed by Manorama News, the woman is seen trying to evade the dogs by waving at them, but the animals dragged her down and attacked.

She was rescued by locals, who later called the police to the scene.

According to the locals, the dogs had attacked another person called Prabhakaran last week. After the locals strongly protested, the police arrested Roshan, the owner of the dogs.