Bus goes out of control, rams 13 vehicles on busy Kochi road

Kochi: Over a dozen vehicles were damaged as an out-of-control private bus rammed them on Monday morning. A few occupants of some cars were injured as per latest reports.

The multiple collision happened near the Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall at Pallimukku on the Foreshore Road in Ernakulam around 11 am.

The break pedal of the bus was found broken. It was going from Edakochi to Kakkanad.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals.

The brief traffic pile-up soon after the accident ended after the police removed the vehicles from the middle of the road.