COVID-19: 5,516 new cases in Kerala, death toll at 36,087

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,516 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 70,576 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 7.81 percent.

COVID fatalities reached 36,087 after 171 previously undocumented deaths and 39 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

After 6,705 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 63,338. Among them, only 7% are admitted to hospitals currently.

Of the new cases, 5,105 had contracted the virus through contact while 25 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 336 is yet to be traced.

There are 50 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 50,71,135 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 49,71,080 recovered.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 798

Thrissur - 732

Kottayam - 624

Kozhikode - 615

Ernakulam - 614

Kannur - 368

Kollam - 357

Palakkad - 285

Pathanamthitta - 277

Idukki - 236

Malappuram - 208

Alappuzha - 180

Kasaragod - 118

Wayanad - 104

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 930

Kollam - 374

Pathanamthitta - 714

Alappuzha - 200

Kottayam - 494

Idukki - 413

Ernakulam - 942

Thrissur - 658

Palakkad - 287

Malappuram - 248

Kozhikode - 669

Wayanad - 273

Kannur - 388

Kasaragod - 115

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Tuesday, 95.5% (2,55,27,593) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 58.7% (1,56,80,291) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 2,12,925 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,07,664 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,261 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 426 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.