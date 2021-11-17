COVID-19: 6,849 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll at 36,475

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 6,849 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 69,334 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 9.87 per cent.

The TPR went below 8% for the first time after more than 7 months on Tuesday (7.82%). On April 8, 2021 the TPR was 6.81%, the number of cases and positivity rates spiralled upwards from then on.

COVID fatalities reached 36,475 after 327 previously undocumented deaths and 61 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

After 6,046 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 63,752 . Among them, only 7% are admitted to hospitals currently.

The state has reported 50,77,984 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 49,77,126 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 34 were health workers, while 18 had come from outside the state and 6,473 infected through contact. The source of infection of 324 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 958

Kozhikode - 932

Thiruvananthapuram - 839

Thrissur - 760

Kottayam - 700

Kollam - 523

Kannur - 437

Wayanad - 330

Idukki - 292

Alappuzha - 267

Palakkad - 249

Pathanamthitta - 240

Malappuram - 237

Kasaragod - 85

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 95.6% (2,55,38,600) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 59.1% (1,57,93,446) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 2,08,004 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,02,837 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,167 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 343. people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.