Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mother elephant makes vain bid to revive baby tusker electrocuted on Palakkad estate

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2021 08:14 AM IST Updated: November 17, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Elephant electrocuted
Mother elephant tries to revive the electrocuted baby elephant in vain. Though the rest of the herd left the site when a crowd gathered around, the mother elephant stayed put. She fetched some water from a nearby pond in an attempt to revive her calf. She left the calf only after her repeated attempts failed.
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: A three-year-old tusker was electrocuted near an estate in the Walayar forest range in Palakkad district of Kerala, a forest offical said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Malampuzha Anakkal Estate in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas said the animal was found dead this morning and its herd was found guarding the carcass.

RELATED ARTICLES

"There was a live connection to a borewell in the area and it seems like the elephant tried to bite it late Monday," the DFO said.

The forest officials managed to chase away the herd conduct a postmortem on the tusker.

The postmortem was conducted and the remains would be cremated either or tomorrow morning, he said. 

The herd was spotted by the estate workers in the morning.

The heart rending scenes of the mother elephant's attempt to revive the little tusker gathered a crowd.

The elephant was electrocuted by the electric connection used to pump water to the estate from a pond nearby. However, the 200 metre long connection wasdrawn without permisiion, KSEB Assistant Executive Engineer V Selvaraj said.

(With PTI inputs.)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.