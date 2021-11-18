COVID-19: Kerala reports 6,111 fresh cases; TPR at 9.16%

Kerala on Thursday reported 6,111 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 7,202 recoveries from the infection.
The total COVID deaths in Kerala has reached 36,847 after 51 recent deaths and 321 previously undocumented ones were added to the list.
There are 62,288 active cases in Kerala.
The state tested 66,693 samples in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases 5,664 persons contracted the virus through contact while the sources of infection remain unknown in 392 and 22 came from outside the state.
Meanwhile, 2,05,822 persons are under observation in the state, of whom 2,00,635 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 5,187 are hospitalised.
The health department informed that 6.8% of the active cases in Kerala are hospitalised.
Vaccination status
Kerala on Thursday reported that 59.6% of its eligible population (1,59,33,048) was fully vaccinated while 95.6% (2,55,51,479) had received at least the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram-848
Ernakulam-812
Kozhikode-757
Thrissur-591
Kottayam-570
Kollam-531
Kannur-348
Wayanad-289
Malappuram-287
Idukki-274
Palakkad-269
Pathanamthitta-253
Alappuzha-185
Kasaragod-97
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 830
Kollam- 944
Pathanamthitta-357
Alappuzha- 318
Kottayam -365
Idukki-386
Ernakulam-913
Thrissur- 612
Palakkad- 340
Malappuram-323
Kozhikode-928
Wayanad-315
Kannur-481
Kasaragod-90