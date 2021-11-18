COVID-19: Kerala reports 6,111 fresh cases; TPR at 9.16%

Kerala on Thursday reported 6,111 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 7,202 recoveries from the infection.

The total COVID deaths in Kerala has reached 36,847 after 51 recent deaths and 321 previously undocumented ones were added to the list.

There are 62,288 active cases in Kerala.

The state tested 66,693 samples in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases 5,664 persons contracted the virus through contact while the sources of infection remain unknown in 392 and 22 came from outside the state.

Meanwhile, 2,05,822 persons are under observation in the state, of whom 2,00,635 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 5,187 are hospitalised.

The health department informed that 6.8% of the active cases in Kerala are hospitalised.

Vaccination status

Kerala on Thursday reported that 59.6% of its eligible population (1,59,33,048) was fully vaccinated while 95.6% (2,55,51,479) had received at least the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram-848

Ernakulam-812

Kozhikode-757

Thrissur-591

Kottayam-570

Kollam-531

Kannur-348

Wayanad-289

Malappuram-287

Idukki-274

Palakkad-269

Pathanamthitta-253

Alappuzha-185

Kasaragod-97

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 830

Kollam- 944

Pathanamthitta-357

Alappuzha- 318

Kottayam -365

Idukki-386

Ernakulam-913

Thrissur- 612

Palakkad- 340

Malappuram-323

Kozhikode-928

Wayanad-315

Kannur-481

Kasaragod-90