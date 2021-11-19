COVID-19: 5,745 cases in Kerala on Friday, death toll crosses 37K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,745 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after testing 63,534 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 9.05 per cent.

The TPR had dropped below 8% for the first time after more than 7 months on Tuesday (7.82%). On April 8, 2021 the TPR was 6.81%, the number of cases and positivity rates spiralled upwards from then on.

COVID fatalities reached 37,051 after 155 previously undocumented deaths and 49 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

After 6,489 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 61,348 . Among them, only 6.8% are admitted to hospitals currently.

The state has reported 50,89,840 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 49,90,817 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 37 were health workers, while 25 had come from outside the state and 5,382 infected through contact. The source of infection of 310 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam-1109

Thiruvananthapuram-929

Kozhikode-600

Thrissur-530

Kottayam-446

Kollam-379

Kannur-335

Pathanamthitta-301

Idukki-262

Wayanad-209

Palakkad-199

Malappuram-191

Alappuzha-181

Kasaragod-83

District-wise breakup of recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 905

Kollam- 553

Pathanamthitta-264

Alappuzha- 169

Kottayam -727

Idukki-242

Ernakulam-973

Thrissur- 794

Palakkad- 276

Malappuram-249

Kozhikode-651

Wayanad-191

Kannur-335

Kasaragod-160

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 95.7% (2,55,66,459) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 60.2% (1,61,03,007) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 2,04,266 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,99,044 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,222 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 370. people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.