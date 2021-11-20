COVID-19: 6,075 new cases in Kerala on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 6,075 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 60,437 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 10.05 percent.

COVID fatalities reached 37,299 after 216 previously undocumented deaths and 32 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

After 6,061 more recovered from the infection, the number of active patients in the state reached 61,114, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Of the active patients, only 6.8% are hospitalised.

Of the new cases, 5,686 had contracted the virus through contact while 24 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 330 is yet to be traced.

There are 35 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 50,95, 924 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 49,96,878 recovered.

There are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 949

Ernakulam - 835

Kollam - 772

Thrissur - 722

Kozhikode - 553

Kottayam - 488

Kannur - 367

Idukki - 241

Malappuram - 215

Alappuzha - 213

Pathanamthitta - 212

Palakkad - 205

Wayanad - 203

Kasaragod - 100

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,002

Kollam - 668

Pathanamthitta - 29

Alappuzha - 239

Kottayam - 473

Idukki - 288

Ernakulam - 963

Thrissur - 507

Palakkad - 187

Malappuram - 158

Kozhikode - 775

Wayanad - 118

Kannur - 471

Kasaragod - 183

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Saturday, 95.7% (2,55,79,135) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 60.8% (1,62,43,808) received both the doses.

A total of 1,92,854 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,87,692 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,162 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 302 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.