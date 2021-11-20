Transport minister, bus owners to resume talks on demand to hike fares

Kochi: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and leaders of the Private Bus Owners Coordination Committee will meet again here on Saturday to resume talks to end the deadlock over hiking fares.

The Committee had earlier planned to suspend bus services across the state demanding higher fares to ease the financial squeeze that has gripped most bus owners as a result of the shutdowns, restrictions and overall economic sluggishness brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.

Though most buses are plying with full passenger capacity after the lockdown curbs were relaxed, the current fares are inadequate for bus owners to sustain the services, especially with the ever-increasing fuel prices.

The Committee wants the minimum charge increased to Rs 12, the student's fare to Rs 6, and Rs 1 for every additional kilometre.

The bus owners are also demanding that buses be exempted from vehicle tax until at least the end of the year.

In their last meeting with the minister, the latter had promised to resolve the matter within 10 days (by November 18). The move to suspend bus services in the state was postponed on this condition.

Hailing the government's response, the Committee had expressed hope then that an amicable solution will be found.