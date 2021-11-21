Bomb attack at CPM leader's house in Kerala's capital

Thiruvananthapuram: Kazhakoottam CPM leader Shiju and his family had a narrow escape after assailants threw a bomb at his house.

The attack took place at 11 pm on Saturday night.

The gang of three wielding swords also smashed the gate and the windows of the house.

It's not clear what led to this attack, but the Police has ruled out political rivalry. They deem that this may have something to do with social issues that Shiju got involved in. A probe is on.

A unit of the Kerala police is camping in Kazhakoottam to prevent any more untoward incidents.

Shiju is a member of CPM's Nehru Junction branch.

(to be updated)

