Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bomb attack at CPM leader's house in Kerala's capital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2021 08:55 AM IST Updated: November 21, 2021 09:28 AM IST
bomb-blast-cpm-leader
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kazhakoottam CPM leader Shiju and his family had a narrow escape after assailants threw a bomb at his house.

The attack took place at 11 pm on Saturday night.

The gang of three wielding swords also smashed the gate and the windows of the house.

RELATED ARTICLES

It's not clear what led to this attack, but the Police has ruled out political rivalry. They deem that this may have something to do with social issues that Shiju got involved in. A probe is on.

A unit of the Kerala police is camping in Kazhakoottam to prevent any more untoward incidents.

Shiju is a member of CPM's Nehru Junction branch.

(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.