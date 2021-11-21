COVID-19: 5,080 cases in Kerala on Sunday, active cases drop below 60K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,080 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after testing 53,892 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 9.42 per cent.

After 7,908 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 58,088 . Among them, only 7.2% are admitted to hospitals currently.

The active cases dropped below 60,000 for the first time after more than 7 months. On April 14, 2021 the active cases were 58,245, the number of cases and positivity rates spiralled upwards from then on.

COVID fatalities reached 37,495 after 156 previously undocumented deaths and 40 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,00,171 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 7,908 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 24 were health workers, while 28 had come from outside the state and 4,776 infected through contact. The source of infection of 252 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 873

Kozhikode 740

Thiruvananthapuram 621

Thrissur 521

Kannur 361

Kottayam 343

Kollam 307

Idukki 276

Wayanad 228

Pathanamthitta 206

Malappuram 203

Palakkad 175

Alappuzha 143

Kasaragod 83

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 95.7% (2,55,83,861) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 61% (1,62,93,932) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,92,768 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,87,604 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5164 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 269. people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.