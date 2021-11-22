Adoption row: DNA sample collected from Anupama's baby

Thiruvananthapuram: The DNA sample of the baby boy in the centre of the adoption row was collected on Monday morning, even as his Anupama S Chandran who claims to be his mother raised suspicion over the possibility of the test result being fudged in order to deprive her of the child.

Employees of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology collected the sample at Nirmala Shishu Bhavan at Palayam, where the baby boy has been lodged ever since he was brought back from his foster parents' residence in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district late on Sunday.

The DNA samples of Anupama and her partner Ajith Kumar are set to be taken soon.

Earlier, the young mother demanded in a letter to CWC and Child Rights Commission to conduct the baby's medical test in her presence as soon as the child was brought back on Sunday itself. She said it was to prevent any move to sabotage the returning of the child before the court pronounces its order.

Anupama also demanded to see the child before conducting the test.

The baby was brought back to Thiruvananthapuram after the CWC issued a directive on Tuesday to bring him back within five days. A team of CWC officials and police received the child from his foster parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and reached the Trivandrum airport around 8.30 pm on Sunday. The baby is now under the care of the District Child Protection Officer.

Anupama and Ajith have been on a strike demanding the return of their baby, given up for adoption without their consent on August 6. They were also demanding the ouster of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) general secretary Shiju Khan and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson N Sunanda.

Anupama faints



Anupama said she was longing to see the child, separated from her three days after he was born. She was provided first-aid after she complained of uneasiness and fainted in the pandal in front of CWC, where she has been sitting in protest.



It has been alleged that the CWC, which received the infant on October 23, 2020, handed over the baby to the foster parents on August 6, ignoring Anupama's claim and complaint. The baby was handed over to the CWC by Anupama's father.

Allegation against minister's aide



Anupama on Sunday said the private secretary of Health and Family Minister Veena George tried to intimidate her.



She said the private secretary, V N Sajeevan, warned her that the government would turn against her if she went after other issues. "Your priority is your baby. Why are you enquiring about other matters? If you continue doing so, the government will turn against you," Anupama and Ajith quoted Sanjeevan as saying.

The couple said the conversation happened when they had gone to the Secretariat to meet the minister, two days before sitting in protest in front of the CWC.