Supplyco to deliver fish, milk, vegetables at your doorsteps

Palakkad: The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation or 'Supplyco' is making baby steps towards online marketing months after a trial in this regard in the cities of Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. By March next year, 485 Supplyco supermarkets will be enabled for online shopping and home delivery will be available in all six cities in Kerala.

Hereafter, fish, milk and vegetables too will be among the essential items delivered by Supplyco at the doorstep of urban customers making online shopping.

The online marketing system to be launched in Thrissur next month will include all products of Supplyco.

The service charge for home delivery of essentials within an 8 km radius of a Supplyco supermarket will be Rs 35.

The Supplyco has held preliminary discussions with Matsyafed, Milma and Horticorp for home delivery of fish, milk and vegetables to customers.

'No gain, extension of service'



A final decision on the proposed plans will be taken after considering their feasibility.



Supplyco Chairman and Managing Director Ali Asgar Pasha said the online shopping system will be reviewed every month.

There is no gain for Supplyco through the online system, though it is an additional service being offered to customers, authorities stated.

Tie-up with private player



The Supplyco has reached an agreement with private firm Bigsoft Technologies for online marketing. Online purchases will be made functional by Supplyco through its app which has been developed with the help of this company.



The management, operations and related issues of app will be the responsibility of the company.

Products booked through the app would be delivered at the doorsteps of the consumer within 24 hours. However, the products having price subsidies will not be available through the online system.

Supplyco is contemplating an online payment and a cash-on-delivery facility.

Supplyco had carried out online marketing on an experimental basis through private app agencies within Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram city limits during the COVID-19 lockdown phase.