Newly wed youth found dead in wife's house in Alappuzha

Our Correspondent
Published: November 22, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Ashkar Mohammed
Muthukulam, Alappuzha: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the front yard of his wife's house here.

Identifying the deceased as Ashkar Mohammed, 23, son of T A Mohammed Koya of Erattupetta, police said he had been living with his wife Manju and her mother Vijayamma for the past one-and-a-half months.

Police said Ashkar had gone out of the house around 4 am, and was found dead at 6:30am during a search. A few marks found on his nape sparked suspicion, and investigators said a post-mortem would ascertain if they were fresh.

The body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha after forensic experts visited the scene.

Ashkar, who had been working as a driver abroad, married Manju three months ago, after his return to Kerala.

He was working as a driver in Ernakulam on his return, and the couple met on social media, police said.

The man was Manju's second husband.

The couple lived in Ernakulam for about one-and-a-half months before shifting to Muthukulam.

Manju's father Manilal is employed in Dubai.

