COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,972 new cases, TPR at 8.25%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday reported 4,972 new COVID-19 cases and 5,978 recoveries from the infection.
The number of active cases in Kerala dropped to 52,710.
After 60,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was reported at 8.25%.
COVID fatalities in Kerala has crossed 38,000-mark. It reached 38,045 after 313 previously undocumented deaths and 57 recent ones were added to the list, said Health Minister Veena George in a press release.
Of the fresh cases, 35 were health workers, while 17 had come from outside the state and 4,576 had contracted the virus through contact. The source of infection in 344 remains unknown.
Vaccination status
At least 61.7% (1,64,88,980) of Kerala's eligible population are fully vaccinated while 95.8% (2,56,02,943) have received their first doses.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram - 917
Thrissur - 619
Kozhikode - 527
Kottayam - 476
Ernakulam - 469
Kollam - 383
Kannur - 291
Pathanamthitta - 270
Palakkad - 238
Wayanad - 212
Idukki - 206
Alappuzha - 169
Malappuram - 135
Kasaragod - 60
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam - 1,064
Thiruvananthapuram - 921
Kozhikode - 729
Thrissur - 514
Pathanamthitta - 508
Kannur - 376
Kollam - 353
Palakkad - 330
Alappuzha - 229
Kottayam - 264
Wayanad - 262
Malappuram - 191
Kasaragod - 148
Idukki - 89