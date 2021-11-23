COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,972 new cases, TPR at 8.25%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday reported 4,972 new COVID-19 cases and 5,978 recoveries from the infection.

The number of active cases in Kerala dropped to 52,710.

After 60,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was reported at 8.25%.

COVID fatalities in Kerala has crossed 38,000-mark. It reached 38,045 after 313 previously undocumented deaths and 57 recent ones were added to the list, said Health Minister Veena George in a press release.

Of the fresh cases, 35 were health workers, while 17 had come from outside the state and 4,576 had contracted the virus through contact. The source of infection in 344 remains unknown.



Vaccination status

At least 61.7% (1,64,88,980) of Kerala's eligible population are fully vaccinated while 95.8% (2,56,02,943) have received their first doses.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram - 917

Thrissur - 619

Kozhikode - 527

Kottayam - 476

Ernakulam - 469

Kollam - 383

Kannur - 291

Pathanamthitta - 270

Palakkad - 238

Wayanad - 212

Idukki - 206

Alappuzha - 169

Malappuram - 135

Kasaragod - 60

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam - 1,064

Thiruvananthapuram - 921

Kozhikode - 729

Thrissur - 514

Pathanamthitta - 508

Kannur - 376

Kollam - 353

Palakkad - 330

Alappuzha - 229

Kottayam - 264

Wayanad - 262

Malappuram - 191

Kasaragod - 148

Idukki - 89