Reversing their stand, cops now say nothing suspicious in models’ death

Kochi: The investigation into the death of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner-up Anjana Shajan and their friend in a car crash has taken a U-turn with the police now ruling out foul play. According to an officer, the police had inspected the CCTV visuals from the hotel where the upcoming models took part in a DJ party before the fatal accident and noticed that they were cheerful.

“In the visuals, the models are seen joining the DJ party and speaking to some others. They are later walking out of the hotel after the party in a happy mood,” said the officer.

Even then, the police cannot explain why the hotel owner Roy Vayalat had destroyed the hard disc containing other CCTV visuals.

Search for hard disc



Meanwhile, a search was carried out in the Kochi backwaters on Monday by divers employed by the police for the hard disk, which the hotel staff claimed had been dumped there as per Roy’s orders. Even though the divers thoroughly combed the floor of the lake near the Kannangatt Bridge at Edakochi, the hard disc could not be found.



The police have now decided to continue the search the next day using hi-tech methods.

At the same time, the investigators are also planning to question Saiju Thankachan, who followed the models’ car during their last drive, again.