Thiruvananthapuram: In a rare instance, The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend the term of state police chief Anil Kant by 17 more months from his due retirement date of January 31, 2022. He has been given an extension till June 30, 2023.

Through this directive, Kant will get a full two years tenure as the state police chief and in the process will scuttle the chance of a few other juniors to get to the top post and the biggest loser is going to be B. Sandhya, who could have had the chance of becoming the Kerala's first lady police chief.

Such a long extension to a serving state police chief has not occurred in the recent past in the state.

Kant ever since taking over as the new state police chief on July 1 this year has by and large remained away from the media glare and so far has not courted any controversy through his actions.

Hailing from New Delhi, Kant had begun his police career in the Kerala cadre as an assistant superintendent in northern Wayanad district.

He also served as assistant director in the Intelligence Bureau before working under various designations in the state including as the chief of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Prisons and Correctional Services and Fire Force.

He is a recipient of the Presidents police medal for the meritorious services.