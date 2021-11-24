Man kidnapped, beaten up by rival gang in Kochi

Kochi: A video of a man being stripped naked and beaten up by several others which went viral was actually showing members of a gang beating up a rival gang's member, the police said on Tuesday.

According to an officer of Ernakulam Town South Police Station, the victim - Johny Antony - was abducted, stripped naked and beaten up by a rival gang's members, some of whom have been identified from the video.

Police said the victim identified Faizal, Subbaraj, Sundaram and Anoop as four of the people who beat him up.

The officer said that the four as well as the victim were anti-social elements. The reason for the assault was yet to be ascertained, police said and added that investigation was going on.

It said the accused were all absconding and only after their arrest further details would be revealed.

Presently, the health condition of the victim is normal, it further said.

The incident occurred on November 11, but police came to know about it four days later when the victim was admitted to a hospital which in turn intimated the police, the officer said.