Adoption row: Inquiry report forces govt, CPM on back foot

Thiruvananthapuram: The State government and CPM are on the back foot after the Women and Child Welfare department Director reported several lapses on the part of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) in the adoption procedures involving Anupama S Chandran's baby.

The government cannot ignore the report that points a finger at the CPM nominees heading both bodies. Besides finding lapses in adoption procedures, the departmental inquiry report also said that criminal offences such as conspiracy and destruction of evidence, too, had been committed to hand over the baby to foster parents.

Citing the seriousness of the charges included in the report, legal experts said the government could not wash its hands only by ousting KSCCW general secretary Shiju Khan and CWC chairperson N Sunanda.

The preliminary report submitted last month-end had tried to absolve the CWC. The probe did not even record the statement of Anupama, who had lodged the complaint, saying her child had been put in foster care, citing his biological parents could not be found. The report even made Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George argue in the Assembly that the council was not at fault.

The final report, prepared after recording the statement of Anupama and examining the documents, has put the CWC and KSCCW in the dock.

Shiju Khan has not provided an explanation to the charges levelled against him. The chief minister, who is also the chairman of KSCCW, has not yet commented on this controversy. The Women and Child Welfare director probed only the lapses on the part of CWC and KSCCW. Anupama has also alleged that no action was taken on her complaint for six months. In her complaint lodged with the chief minister, DGP and police stations, she said her child was missing. These charges call for yet another probe.

Shaiju Khan, Sunanda likely to be ousted

The government is likely to act against Shiju Khan and N Sunanda based on the departmental probe report. Minister Veena Geroge said that appropriate action would be initiated after studying the report. The department would act against the duo in consultation with the chief minister and CPM.