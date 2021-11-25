Malayalam
Brother, sister found dead in a pool of blood at Vypin home; mother critical

Our Correspondent
Published: November 25, 2021 01:02 PM IST Read In Malayalam
Jessy
Topic | Ernakulam

Vypin: Two of a three-member family were found dead in their house at Vypin in Kochi on Wednesday.

The dead are Jessy, 49, teacher of Njarackal St Mary's School, and her brother Jose, 51.

Their mother Reetha, who had retired as a teacher from the same school, has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Reetha is wife of the late Varghese. All three were found lying in a pool of blood in their house located on New Road in the fourth ward, near Njarackal Church in Vypin.

The horrific crime came to light when ward councillor A P Lalu called the police when it was realised there was no activity in the house for the last two days.

The police team led by Circle Inspector A K Sudheer broke open the door of the house and saw the three persons lying on the floor of the house with the blood oozing out from their palms. Jessy and Jose were in one room and Reetha was in another room.

Jessy and Jose were entangled by a twain in their throat.

Higher police officials and the forensic experts are set to inspect the place and prepare the inquest.

All the three persons had been undergoing treatment for mental problems, local sources claimed.

