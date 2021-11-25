Mofia case: CI Sudheer didn't file case promptly, states police report

Kochi: Aluva Station House Officer (SHO) and Circle Inspector CL Sudheer committed grave lapse by not registering a domestic violence case promptly when law student Mofia Praveen sought it, states the police probe report into the circumstances leading to her suicide on Monday.

However, the report said that the CI Sudheer had not misbehaved with the girl as she had alleged in her death note.

Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police P K Sivankutty was ordered to conduct probe into CI's actions.

The report said the CI had only reprimanded Mofia when she beat up her husband in front of him. It further stated that though the complaint was submitted on October 29, the case was registered only on the day on which the girl committed suicide.

'Justice eluded her'

Mofia's mother Farisa said her daughter had gone to the police station expecting justice.

"She asked her father whether they would get justice. She went to the police station with confidence. I never thought my daughter would be devastated so much. She made lot of complaints against her husband Suhail and in-laws. She faced everything till getting Mutalaq (instant divorce)," she added.

Farisa said Suhail wrote a letter to her daughter putting a price of Rs 2,500 on her. "We tried to console her saying Mutalaq has been banned. My daughter had faced extreme torture. Her in-laws had started search for a fair complexioned girl for marriage. My daughter had utmost faith in the police and law of the land," Farisa told Manorama News.

Mofia Parven, 23, a third-year student of Al Azahar Law College, Thodupuzha, was found hanging against a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her house on Monday evening.

In her suicide she made it clear that she was taking the extreme step due to the mental and physical torture of her husband and his relatives. She also demanded action against the circle inspector who misbehaved with her when she came to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Accused remanded

Meanwhile, Mofia's husband Mohammad Suhail ,27, mother-in-law Rukhia, 55, and father-in-law Yousuf who were arrested in connection with her suicide have been remanded in custody for 14 days.

The accused were remanded by Aluva first-class magistrate court. They were shifted to Kakkanad District Jail. The application for police custody will be considered later.

The Aluva East police arrested the accused who were absconding, from their relative's house at Kottapadi, Uppukandamn, on Tuesday midnight. The accused have been slapped with IPC sections 304(B), 498(A)306,34 for dowry death, abetment to suicide and cruelty against married woman.