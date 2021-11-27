FCI official found dead at Chingavanam godown

Kottayam: Food Corporation of India (FCI) quality controller M S Nayana, 32, was found dead inside a room at its Chingavanam godown. Nayana was found hanging at 7.30pm on Friday.

The body was found during a search after her family informed the security guard that she had not reached home after work.

The autopsy will be held on Saturday soon after the inquest proceedings.

Binuraj, field officer of Vellurkunnam village office, in Muvattupuzha, is her husband. The couple has a son, Siddharth.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)