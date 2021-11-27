Malayalam
Mofia's death: VD Satheesan to extend anti-dowry campaign to campuses

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2021 03:49 PM IST
VD Satheesan
VD Satheesan met Mofia Parvin's parents on Saturday. File photo.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan said on Saturday that his 'Makalkkoppam' (with our daughters) campaign will be extended to campuses.

He made the statement after visiting the family of LLB student Mofia Parvin, who committed suicide the other day hurt by the ill-treatment of her husband and in-laws.

"The third phase of the campaign will be launched at Al-Azhar (Group of Institutions at Thodupuzha, where Mofia was a third-year law student) on December 3," said Satheesan.

The Congress leader had launched his campaign in July this year after a series of dowry deaths were reported in Kerala. "Marriages cannot be an exchange of money and wealth. There cannot be any more dowry-related harassment and killings. Join hands to protect and support our daughters," Satheesan had said back then.

It is alleged that Mofia was subjected to regular harassment even in the name of dowry. She had left a suicide note implicating former Aluva CI CL Sudheer for 'denying justice'.

"We have learned that the CI was protected by the party (CPM), which gave him a free hand. It has been found that most police officers approach such complaints with a prejudice. Very few officers take a serious note of domestic violence complaints,” said Satheesan.

“My request to the chief minister is to not let such a situation repeat in Kerala," he said.

