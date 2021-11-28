4,350 new COVID cases in Kerala after 48K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,350 new COVID cases and 5,691 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 47,001.
So far, 50,46,219 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 4,049 contracted the virus through contact while 11 came from outside the state and 18 are healthcare workers.
A total of 48,112 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 823, 670 and 554 respectively.
A total of 19 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 39,838.
There are currently 1,62,218 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 1,57,543 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,675 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 823
Thiruvananthapuram - 670
Kozhikode - 554
Thrissur - 434
Kottayam - 319
Malappuram - 253
Kannur - 225
Kollam - 200
Wayanad - 167
Palakkad - 166
Pathanamthitta - 165
Idukki - 164
Alappuzha - 131
Kasaragod - 79
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 769
Kollam - 544
Pathanamthitta - 7
Alappuzha - 151
Kottayam - 471
Idukki - 266
Ernakulam - 1,078
Thrissur - 479
Palakkad - 284
Malappuram - 228
Kozhikode - 659
Wayanad - 335
Kannur - 335
Kasaragod - 85