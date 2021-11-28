Kozhikode man arrested for assaulting wife who refused to give money to drink

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Nidheesh attacked his wife Shamili, who is a fish seller, on Saturday.

Kozhikode: The man who assaulted his wife while she was selling fish on the roadside here was arrested on Sunday.

Nidheesh, a native of Kattuvayal Colony was taken into custody at Wayanad while trying to flee to Tamil Nadu.

His wife, Shamili who sustained injuries to her face and neck is undergoing treatment at the Beach Hospital here.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nidheesh had attacked his wife while she was selling fish at Ashokapuram on Saturday.

Shamili said she had refused to give him money for drinking earlier on the day. Upset by the refusal, Nidheesh reached the place where Shamili was doing business in the evening and assaulted her.

He reportedly stomped on her face and neck and damaged her two-wheeler that was parked on the roadside.

Shamili told Manorama News that the police had refused to register a case in the past when Nidheesh had repeatedly harassed her.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout