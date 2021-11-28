Kozhikode man arrested for assaulting wife who refused to give money to drink

Kozhikode: The man who assaulted his wife while she was selling fish on the roadside here was arrested on Sunday.

Nidheesh, a native of Kattuvayal Colony was taken into custody at Wayanad while trying to flee to Tamil Nadu.

His wife, Shamili who sustained injuries to her face and neck is undergoing treatment at the Beach Hospital here.

Nidheesh had attacked his wife while she was selling fish at Ashokapuram on Saturday.

Shamili said she had refused to give him money for drinking earlier on the day. Upset by the refusal, Nidheesh reached the place where Shamili was doing business in the evening and assaulted her.

He reportedly stomped on her face and neck and damaged her two-wheeler that was parked on the roadside.

Shamili told Manorama News that the police had refused to register a case in the past when Nidheesh had repeatedly harassed her.