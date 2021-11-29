3,382 new COVID cases in Kerala after 44K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,382 new COVID cases and 5,779 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 44,487.

So far, 50,51,998 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 3,103 contracted the virus through contact while 8 came from outside the state and 30 are healthcare workers.

A total of 44,638 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 666, 527, 477 respectively.

A total of 59 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 39,955.

There are currently 1,56,786 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,52,086 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,700 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 666



Thiruvananthapuram - 527

Kozhikode - 477

Kollam - 259

Thrissur - 237

Kannur - 231

Kottayam - 198

Palakkad - 174

Idukki - 122

Alappuzha - 114

Pathanamthitta - 111

Malappuram - 106

Wayanad - 82

Kasaragod - 78

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 814



Kollam - 289

Pathanamthitta - 7

Alappuzha - 306

Kottayam - 584

Idukki - 262

Ernakulam - 946

Thrissur - 632

Palakkad - 253

Malappuram - 293

Kozhikode - 693

Wayanad - 268

Kannur - 367

Kasaragod - 65