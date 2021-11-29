3,382 new COVID cases in Kerala after 44K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,382 new COVID cases and 5,779 recoveries on Monday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 44,487.
So far, 50,51,998 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 3,103 contracted the virus through contact while 8 came from outside the state and 30 are healthcare workers.
A total of 44,638 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 666, 527, 477 respectively.
A total of 59 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 39,955.
There are currently 1,56,786 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 1,52,086 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,700 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 666
Thiruvananthapuram - 527
Kozhikode - 477
Kollam - 259
Thrissur - 237
Kannur - 231
Kottayam - 198
Palakkad - 174
Idukki - 122
Alappuzha - 114
Pathanamthitta - 111
Malappuram - 106
Wayanad - 82
Kasaragod - 78
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 814
Kollam - 289
Pathanamthitta - 7
Alappuzha - 306
Kottayam - 584
Idukki - 262
Ernakulam - 946
Thrissur - 632
Palakkad - 253
Malappuram - 293
Kozhikode - 693
Wayanad - 268
Kannur - 367
Kasaragod - 65