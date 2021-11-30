Hereafter, cameras to keep an eye on Bevco outlets; 600 guards to be relieved of duty

Our Correspondent
Published: November 30, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Kochi: The liquor outlets of the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Ltd or Bevco will only have cameras for surveillance from this Christmas onwards.

The current 600-odd security personnel manning the Bevco outlers across the state will be relieved of duty on December 25.

Instructions in this regard have been given to the two agencies that provide security personnel for the Corporation. The agencies' contract with Bevco ends on December 25.

Apart from installing cameras, the outlets have been given insurance cover as well.

Till 2017, there were no security staff at the Bevco outlets. Subsequently, security personnel from the private agencies were deployed on a contract-basis.

CCTV cameras have been already installed at most of the outlets. Now, CCTVs need to be installed at only a few of the shops that are being relocated to new buildings. This would be completed in a few months as well.

