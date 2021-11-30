Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy rain likely in Kerala, Yellow alert in 12 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

The national weather agency has sounded Yellow alert in 12 of the 14 districts in Kerala.

The two districts wherein the alert was not sounded are Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kerala government has also issued a trawling ban on Tuesday.

Kerala has seen a spell of heavy rain these past few days, but that's likely to change in the coming days. According to the IMD, the rain will start to abate in the state from Wednesday.

Though two new depressions are likely to form in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this week, the IMD has indicated that it is unlikely to affect Kerala.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.