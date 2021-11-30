Heavy rain likely in Kerala, Yellow alert in 12 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

The national weather agency has sounded Yellow alert in 12 of the 14 districts in Kerala.

The two districts wherein the alert was not sounded are Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala government has also issued a trawling ban on Tuesday.

Kerala has seen a spell of heavy rain these past few days, but that's likely to change in the coming days. According to the IMD, the rain will start to abate in the state from Wednesday.

Though two new depressions are likely to form in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this week, the IMD has indicated that it is unlikely to affect Kerala.