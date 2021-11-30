'Mullaperiyar is hollow,' says ex-minister Mani calling regular inspections 'idiotic'

Idukki: Former Kerala Minister for Electricity, MM Mani has courted a fresh controversy by demanding a public agitation demanding a fresh dam at Mullaperiyar after claiming that the existing structure was 'hollow' and unstable.

The senior CPM man, an MLA from Udumbanchola constituency in Idukki district, has ridiculed inspections done on the century-old structure to test for strength calling it 'idiotic'.

"What is the point in inspecting again and again, just apply common sense. It was built using molasses and lime and the inside is hollow. I have gone there several times, water can be seen dripping," said Mani here on Tuesday.

"There is no point reinforcing it with iron and cement. If anything happens to the structure, they (Tamil Nadu) will die of thirst and we (Kerala) will drown."

Kerala and Tamil Nadu that rely on the dam have maintained different views with the former calling for a new structure while the latter reiterating the rigidity of the existing one.

However, both governments have been thoughtful not to stir up the people. It is in this context that Mani's rallying cry has become relevant.

"This thing is located thousands of feet above Vandiperiyar, it is like a bomb.. they (Tamil Nadu) are playing a political game. If the respected chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Stalin takes a favourable decision, this issue can be resolved.

"It is idiotic to scratch the surface again to test its strength, the sooner the governments decide to build a new structure the better."