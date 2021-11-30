One killed, another injured in Wayanad shooting

Wayanad: One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Wayanad on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jayan hailing from Kottathara near Kambalakkad in Wayanad district. He was 36.

His relative Sharun is the other person injured. He has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Though his condition was critical, hospital authorities inform that he is out of danger.

The incident happened when Jayan, Sharun and two others were chasing wild boars out of their land, the locals informed the police.

The two who escaped without injuries said the shot came out of nowhere. The police is at the location and verifying the details.

According to Manorama News, the police is also checking if this was a case of a misfire and whether the four had carried a gun with them.

However, the police has not released any official statements on the matter. Search is on for the gun. The area has been cordoned off.