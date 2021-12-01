COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,405 new cases, TPR at 8.42%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday reported 5,405 fresh cases of coronavirus. With only 4,538 persons recovering from the infection on the day, the active cases went up to 44,124.
COVID-related toll reached 40,535 after 96 recent deaths and 307 previously undocumented ones were added to the official list.
Test Positivity Rate on the day stood at 8.42% after 64,191 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, 5,093 were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 260 and 14 came from outside the state.
65% fully vaccinated
The health department informed that 65% of the eligible population in Kerala has been fully vaccinated (received both doses). The number of recipients of both doses as per official records is 1,74,06,208.
Meanwhile, 96.2% (2,56,94,356) of the population has received their first dose of the vaccination.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram-988
Ernakulam-822
Kozhikode-587
Thrissur-526
kottayam-518
Kollam-351
Malappuram-282
Pathanamthitta-253
Kannur-236
Wayanad-220
Idukki-193
Palakkad-180
Alappuzha -162
Kasaragod-87
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 541
Kollam- 336
Pathanamthitta-203
Alappuzha- 155
Kottayam -262
Idukki-279
Ernakulam-676
Thrissur- 390
Palakkad- 193
Malappuram- 212
Kozhikode-843
Wayanad- 199
Kannur-200
Kasaragod-49