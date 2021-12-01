COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,405 new cases, TPR at 8.42%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday reported 5,405 fresh cases of coronavirus. With only 4,538 persons recovering from the infection on the day, the active cases went up to 44,124.

COVID-related toll reached 40,535 after 96 recent deaths and 307 previously undocumented ones were added to the official list.

Test Positivity Rate on the day stood at 8.42% after 64,191 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 5,093 were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 260 and 14 came from outside the state.

65% fully vaccinated

The health department informed that 65% of the eligible population in Kerala has been fully vaccinated (received both doses). The number of recipients of both doses as per official records is 1,74,06,208.

Meanwhile, 96.2% (2,56,94,356) of the population has received their first dose of the vaccination.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram-988

Ernakulam-822

Kozhikode-587

Thrissur-526

kottayam-518

Kollam-351

Malappuram-282

Pathanamthitta-253

Kannur-236

Wayanad-220

Idukki-193

Palakkad-180

Alappuzha -162

Kasaragod-87

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 541

Kollam- 336

Pathanamthitta-203

Alappuzha- 155

Kottayam -262

Idukki-279

Ernakulam-676

Thrissur- 390

Palakkad- 193

Malappuram- 212

Kozhikode-843

Wayanad- 199

Kannur-200

Kasaragod-49