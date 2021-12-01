'Karate' girl in Kozhikode puts molester in a chokehold, gets him arrested

Kozhikode: A Kozhikode girl has emerged as a role model for students and youngsters by fighting off a man who was trying to molest her in public.

Lakshmi Sajith, a plus-one student of Rahmaniya School, who is also taking karate lessons from Deshaposhini Sports Academy, caught hold of the accused, Kalathil Biju, 37, and handed him over to the traffic police.

The incident occurred at Mananchira in the city when Lakshmi and her friends were returning to the bus stop after attending classes at a tuition centre near Sreekandeswaram Temple.

At the zebra line, the youth reportedly touched her body. Initially, she was taken aback, but Lakshmi soon regained her senses and swung into action.

While the man was trying to molest another girl, Lakshmi rushed to her rescue, and held the man in a chokehold. She also slapped him. Hearing her shout, locals, the traffic police and the pink police came to the spot and took the accused into custody.

The man was taken to Kasaba police station, where Lakshmi provided a statement.

Lakshmi is the daughter of Kottooli Thayatt Sajith, an employee of the District Court and Nimna, who works in the Irrigation Department.