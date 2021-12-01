Police stumble upon visuals of sexual abuse, drug use in Saiju's phone

Kochi: The police probing the models' death case have found more than 50 videos in the secret folder of the mobile phone of accused Saiju M Thankachan. The clips reveal instances of chemical drug use and sexual exploitation of women, including subjecting women to unnatural sex.

Some videos contained visuals in which women could be seen sexually exploited by a group of men after sprinkling chemical drugs on their bodies.

The police have also seized the visuals in which many persons, including No 18 Hotel owner Roy, could be seen attending drug parties hosted by Saiju. Saiju has handed over the details and phone numbers of those who attended such parties to the police.

The inquiry team also recorded as evidence some of the social media chats engaged by Saiju with others.

In his chat with a profile named "Saira Bhanu" on July 26, 2021, Saiju was heard talking about visiting a forest and killing a bison in order to arrange a drug party. The details of the drug parties organised by him in Kochi, Goa and Munnar have also been retrieved from his phone.

The police also are probing more into the visuals of the drug party held at Kakkanad in which Feby John, the registered owner of the Audi car in which Saiju followed the models, and his friends attended.

Saiju's friends to be questioned

The police will question Amal Pappadavada, Naslin, Salahudeen Moidu and Shinu Minnu who attended the drug party hosted by Saiju at the flat in Chilavannur on September 7, 2020. The four names found a mention in the remand report given by the police in the court.

The inquiry team is of the view that those who attended the party are privy to some crucial facts about the death of the models. The police have also got proof that Saiju had repeatedly called some of them on the night when the models were killed, and in the next few days.

Saiju involved in drug, poaching cases

Saiju was remanded again in police custody for three days after the prosecution submitted before the court that he was a drug addict and was involved in many drug trafficking and poaching cases.

The police are also probing whether No 18 Hotel owner Roy is continuing in hospital to evade the joint questioning with Saiju Thankachan. So, the police would check with the hospital authorities whether Roy has the history of any pre-existing diseases.

Move to cancel Roy's bail

The inquiry team has also obtained legal advice in favour of approaching the court to cancel the bail of hotel owner Roy since the police have got vital information about the business deals he had with Saiju.

The prosecution submitted before the court that the gruesome killing of three people, including the models, took place because of Saiju's chasing of the vehicle of the models on the national highway at Kundanoor.

The prosecution said that the driver of the car in which models were travelling drove the car at high speed to escape from the clutches of Saiju, who was following them in an Audi car.