4,700 new COVID cases in Kerala after 59K tests on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,700 new COVID cases and 4,128 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 44,376.

So far, 50,66,034 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 4,437 contracted the virus through contact while 18 came from outside the state and 40 are healthcare workers.

A total of 59,702 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 850, 794 and 612 respectively.

A total of 66 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 40,855.

There are currently 1,55,639 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,50,837 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,802 are in hospitals.