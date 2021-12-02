Monson, 2 IPS officers obtained fake doctoral degrees

Kochi: As the probe into the activities of alleged swindler Monson Mavunkal advances more dubious conduct has come to light. He obtained 15 fake doctoral degrees issued in the name of foreign and domestic universities, police stated.



According to police, Monson does not hold even an undergraduate degree. Still, he managed to obtain fake doctorate degrees from Tunisia and Brazil and certificates and recognitions from various international organisations. He was bestowed with the title of International Peace Ambassador by the World Literary Forum for Peace and Humanities.

The person, who managed to arrange fake doctoral degrees for Monson, had reportedly given two such fake certificates to two IPS officers based in Kerala. The Crime Branch has begun investigation into this underhand deals.

The police have identified the person who had procured such certificates. They are now on the lookout for location where such forgery is done. One of the IPS officers, who got the doctorate, has already retired from service.

Earlier, Monson was arrested for swindling funds to the tune of crores of rupees by masquerading as dealer of fake antiques.