With Omicron variant getting nearer, Kerala starts an intense COVID vaccination drive

Thiruvananthapuram: With Omicron now reported in nearby Karnataka, the Kerala government has begun a fortnight-long special vaccination drive from December 1. This was announced by health minister Veena George.

The objective is to identify those yet to take the second dose and reach them to the vaccination centres. The drive is being organised with the help of local body representatives. "Those who have not yet taken the first dose too will be identified as part of this vaccination drive," the health minister said.

She said that those who had taken the first dose should take the second dose right after the prescribed interval. For the Covishield vaccine, it is 84 days after the first shot. For Covaxin, the interval is 28 days. "Field-level health workers and local body representatives will visit the houses of people whose second dose is overdue and convince them of the need to quickly take the second shot," the minister said.

Till December 1, 96.3 per cent of the eligible population (18 and above) have been vaccinated with a single dose. And 65.5 per cent have taken both doses. Kerala has also vaccinated more than 97 per cent of people aged more than 45 years with a single dose. Together, Kerala had given 4.32 crore vaccine doses till now.

The health minister said that vaccination centres were experiencing larger crowds after the Omicron variant was detected in foreign countries. If 4.4 lakh people had got themselves vaccinated (either the first or second dose) in the four days up to November 26, 6.25 lakh came forward to take their shots in the next four days till November 30. Now with Omicron found in Karnataka, the rush before vaccination centres is expected to rise further.

Kerala had a stock of 8 lakh vaccines but Veena George said that the government would ask the Centre for more doses to meet the requirements of the accelerated vaccination drive till December 15.